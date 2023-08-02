News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United player signs two-year deal at Championship club

The former Sunderland and Newcastle man has concluded a move to Championship club QPR.

By James Copley
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest player Jack Colback has signed for Championship club QPR.

Colback, now 33, came up through the academy at Sunderland and made 135 appearances in red and white before swapping Wearside for Tyneside. 

Colback joined Nottingham Forest on loan during the 2017-18 season, eventually bagging a permanent move to the City Ground.

The Newcastle-born player helped Forest to promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs under Steve Cooper but failed to nail down a regular spot last campaign and left the club when his contract expired.

However, Colback has now joined Championship side QPR on a two-year deal. Speaking about the move, he said: “I’m happy and excited to get going. It will be nice to get the training kit on and get out there with the lads.

“I’m excited to be part of what the manager wants to do here. It was an easy decision.”

QPR are currently managed by former Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Related topics:Jack ColbackNottingham ForestSunderlandNewcastle UnitedGareth Ainsworth