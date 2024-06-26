Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland and Newcastle United academy player is set to leave Manchester United

Former Sunderland, Newcastle United and Manchester City academy player Shola Shoretire is expected to leave Manchester United this week.

The 20-year-old Geordie left Sunderland’s academy as a youngster before joining Manchester United’s academy at the age of nine. The player also played for Newcastle United’s academy and had a brief spell at Manchester City.

After progressing through the ranks at Man United, Shoretire made his first-team debut against Newcastle in the Premier League back in February 2021 at age 17 and is Manchester United’s youngest-ever player in a European competition.

The forward made five appearances in total for Man United’s first team before spending the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Bolton Wanderers. According to our sister-title Manchester World, there is an expectation that Shoretire will turn down a contract offer from Manchester United and leave the club when his current deal expires on June 30.

Shoretire didn’t make an appearance for Manchester United’s first-team during the 2023-24 campaign with the club only willing to allow him to leave on loan if he signed a new contract at Old Trafford. The youngster made 16 appearances during his half-season loan at Bolton in League One, scoring once. However, after 11 years at Man United, Shoretire is understood to be looking to explore his options elsewhere to get his senior career up and running.