Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United man wanted behind-the-scenes role at Leeds United - reports
The former Sunderland, Newcastle United and England boss reportedly wanted a behind-the-scenes role at Leeds United.
Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United manager Sam Allardyce wanted to stay at Leeds United in a behind-the-scenes role, according to reports.
Allardyce left Leeds United after just four games in charge of the club after taking charge at Elland Road with Leeds outside the relegation zone. However, the former England man couldn’t prevent the Whites from sliding into the Championship.
His four games as manager produced just one point - coming in their 1-1 draw to Newcastle United at Elland Road - with Allardyce now once again a free agent after coming to a "mutual" decision with Leeds following their relegation to the Championship.
However, Alan Nixon of The Sun has claimed that Allardyce wanted to stay on at Elland Road but in a behind-the-scenes capacity and help United find their next manager as the Yorkshire club prepares for life in the Championship, where they will compete against Sunderland for the first time since 2017-18.