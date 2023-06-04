Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United manager Sam Allardyce wanted to stay at Leeds United in a behind-the-scenes role, according to reports.

Allardyce left Leeds United after just four games in charge of the club after taking charge at Elland Road with Leeds outside the relegation zone. However, the former England man couldn’t prevent the Whites from sliding into the Championship.

His four games as manager produced just one point - coming in their 1-1 draw to Newcastle United at Elland Road - with Allardyce now once again a free agent after coming to a "mutual" decision with Leeds following their relegation to the Championship.