Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce close to West Brom sacking

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by West Brom.

By James Copley
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 11:30 am - 1 min read

The former Manchester United legend managed Sunderland between 2009 and 2011 before things turned sour and he was sacked.

After his Stadium of Light sacking, Bruce went on to manage Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.

Bruce departed Newcastle last October following the club’s Saudi-led takeover before returning to management with West Brom in February 2022.

Despite The Baggies sitting in the Championship play-off places when Bruce took over, an indifferent run of form saw them end the 2021-22 campaign in 10th.

And West Brom have started this season poorly too, and currently sit in the relegation places with just 10 points from their opening 12 games.

The Baggies lost their last game to Preston North End on Wednesday evening in the Championship, heaping yet more pressure on Bruce and leading to reports that state he is close to the sack.

