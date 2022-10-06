Ex-Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce close to West Brom sacking
Former Sunderland and Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by West Brom.
The former Manchester United legend managed Sunderland between 2009 and 2011 before things turned sour and he was sacked.
After his Stadium of Light sacking, Bruce went on to manage Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle United.
Bruce departed Newcastle last October following the club’s Saudi-led takeover before returning to management with West Brom in February 2022.
Most Popular
-
1
Jordan Henderson exclusive: Liverpool captain name drops three Sunderland players and talks Stadium of Light return
-
2
Sunderland wanted Tony Mowbray after Lee Johnson was sacked plus Roy Keane information
-
3
'Another solid game': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following Blackpool draw
Despite The Baggies sitting in the Championship play-off places when Bruce took over, an indifferent run of form saw them end the 2021-22 campaign in 10th.
And West Brom have started this season poorly too, and currently sit in the relegation places with just 10 points from their opening 12 games.
The Baggies lost their last game to Preston North End on Wednesday evening in the Championship, heaping yet more pressure on Bruce and leading to reports that state he is close to the sack.