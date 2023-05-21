Former Sunderland and Manchester United goalkeeper Max Johnstone has joined non-league outfit Macclesfield Town.

Johnstone appeared for Manchester United's under-23 side between 2016 and 2018 before joining Sunderland but found first-team opportunities hard to come by at both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving Sunderland in 2019, Johnstone had stints at St Johnstone in Scotland, Fylde, Cove Rangers and the Dubai football club Gulf United followed before it was announced earlier this week that the 24-year-olf would be returning home to the United Kingdom.

Johnstone is the brother is fellow former Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone who now plays for Premier League outfit Crystal Palace.

Macclesfield play their football in the Northern Premier Division with former Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage performing the role of director of football at the club.

A Macclesfield FC statement said: "Macclesfield FC are delighted to agree terms of shot-stopper Max Johnstone from Gulf United!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gifted goalkeeper, formerly of Fleetwood Town, Manchester United, Sunderland, St Johnstone & AFC Fylde is eager to impress between the posts for the Silkmen, signing from the Eagles for an undisclosed fee.

"Max, brother of Crystal Palace goalie Sam, moves to Macclesfield as the new number one, boasting a wealth of experience from the highest level of English football, and most recently playing a major role in Gulf’s promotion to the UAE first division in his first season with the Dubai-based club.