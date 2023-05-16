News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland and Manchester City man set for surprise move to Shamrock Rovers - reports

The former Sunderland goalkeeper could be in line to make a shock return to football.

By James Copley
Published 16th May 2023, 08:20 BST- 1 min read

Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood could be in line for a shock return to football having not played professionally for 13th months, according to reports.

Westwood made 24 appearances for Sunderland between 2011 and 2014 before joining Sheffield Wednesday, where he remained for seven seasons, playing 184 times in all competitions for the Owls.

The ex-Manchester City man joined QPR during the 2021-22 season with the club in the middle of a goalkeeping crisis but Westwood was to leave Loftus Road at the end of the season.

However, the Republic of Ireland international has not retired and remains open to potential approaches, with recent reports suggesting Westwood is in talks with a free agent switch to Shamrock Rovers.

The Irish club are attempting to extend their two-point lead at the top of the League of Ireland with Rovers looking at a short-term deal for Westwood to cover Alan Mannus after his injury.

