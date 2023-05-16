Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper Keiren Westwood could be in line for a shock return to football having not played professionally for 13th months, according to reports.

Westwood made 24 appearances for Sunderland between 2011 and 2014 before joining Sheffield Wednesday, where he remained for seven seasons, playing 184 times in all competitions for the Owls.

The ex-Manchester City man joined QPR during the 2021-22 season with the club in the middle of a goalkeeping crisis but Westwood was to leave Loftus Road at the end of the season.

However, the Republic of Ireland international has not retired and remains open to potential approaches, with recent reports suggesting Westwood is in talks with a free agent switch to Shamrock Rovers.