Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland and Manchester City striker Stephen Elliott has bagged a new role in Irish football.

Elliott signed for Sunderland from Manchester City back in 2004 and stayed at the club for three seasons before departing for Wolves. During his stint, the Republic of Ireland international made 88 appearances for the club and netted 23 goals, including a screamer against Newcastle United in 2005, though the Black Cats would eventually lose the Premier League clash 3-2 at St James' Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving Sunderland, Elliott played for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Preston North End, Norwich City, Heart of Midlothian, Coventry City, Carlisle United, Shelbourne, Drogheda United and Morpeth Town before retiring in 2018. The striker then went on to work in the world of media, regularly appearing in podcasts and writing a column for The Echo.

However, the 40-year-old has also been keeping involved with coaching and had been working at League One outfit Fleetwood Town with the clubs youth teams. However, Elliott has now been appointed to a new role as Head of Academy Football at St Patrick Athletic in Ireland.

The club have revealed that the Republic of Ireland international started a full-time position at St Patrick's Athletic this week, and that as part of his new role, Elliott will also lead their under-20 team as head coach.

"I'm delighted to be here. When I spoke to the club and Garrett Kelleher (Chairman) about the possibility of coming in,: it really intrigued me, Elliott said after taking the role. "Then once I chatted to Ger O'Brien (Director of Football) and Alan Mathews (Technical Director and Board Member) about what the role involved, it really got my juices flowing. I'm really excited about coming in and helping an already successful Academy thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad