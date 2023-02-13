Dyche took over at Goodison Park towards the back end of January following the sacking ex-Chelsea hero Frank Lampard with The Toffees in danger of dropping out of the Premier League for the first time.

The former Burnley manager, though, has welcomed greater input from Everton’s legends, including former Black Cats manager Reid, who won two First Division titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup Winners Cup with the club during the 1980s.

"I spoke to the players just casually - it is not about coaching or anything - but just to say come in and spend a bit of time,” Dyche told the Liverpool Echo. “I know Reidy a little bit. You can get gold nuggets off these guys. They’re brilliant fellas... Old figures of the game have amazing knowledge.

Former England player Peter Reid poses for a picture during a photocall for the match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022.

"I am a massive fan of the old guard because there are some things in football that will never change. We have the modern stuff on top of that with the analytics team looking at the diets and everything. Everything is covered. I embrace the past and look to the future.

"The thing about football and football clubs now is there is a corporate element. We all know that. There is a glossiness. But there is still a core to a club which the older players may know more than a modern player. They can tell stories about how the fans used to interact with players.

"With Reidy, it was just about coming in and having a cup of coffee to speak to the staff. Very casual. I asked Graeme Sharp as well, and hopefully, big Joe Royle will, too. Brian Kidd is another. And other coaches. Hopefully, Eddie Jones will come in. People I know in sport and business, just to get ideas.