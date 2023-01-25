41-year-old Djibril Cisse, who played for teams in England , Greece , Russia and Switzerland during his long career, is eyeing a return to French football’s top-flight to become a Ligue 1 goal scoring centurion.

During his time in Ligue 1 with AJ Auxerre and Marseille, Cisse netted 96 league goals, something he reportedly wants to change, offering to play for free if a club gives him an opportunity: "Being four goals away from 100 in Ligue 1, it doesn't suit me.” Cisse reportedly said. "If a club comes and offers me the chance to play, I will go for free."