Ex-Sunderland and Liverpool man wants to come out of retirement and sets sights on goal scoring landmark
One former Black Cat has hinted he wants to come out of retirement as he eyes a goalscoring landmark in France.
41-year-old Djibril Cisse, who played for teams in England, Greece, Russia and Switzerland during his long career, is eyeing a return to French football’s top-flight to become a Ligue 1 goal scoring centurion.
During his time in Ligue 1 with AJ Auxerre and Marseille, Cisse netted 96 league goals, something he reportedly wants to change, offering to play for free if a club gives him an opportunity: "Being four goals away from 100 in Ligue 1, it doesn't suit me.” Cisse reportedly said. "If a club comes and offers me the chance to play, I will go for free."
Last year, Cisse also hinted at a potential return to the Stadium of Light following Jermain Defoe’s return to the club. During his one year stint on Wearside, Cisse netted ten times for the Black Cats, including a goal against local rivals Newcastle United.