Ex-Sunderland and Liverpool man wants to come out of retirement and sets sights on goal scoring landmark

One former Black Cat has hinted he wants to come out of retirement as he eyes a goalscoring landmark in France.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

41-year-old Djibril Cisse, who played for teams in England, Greece, Russia and Switzerland during his long career, is eyeing a return to French football’s top-flight to become a Ligue 1 goal scoring centurion.

Aji Alese gives the exciting inside track on Sunderland's first January signing
During his time in Ligue 1 with AJ Auxerre and Marseille, Cisse netted 96 league goals, something he reportedly wants to change, offering to play for free if a club gives him an opportunity: "Being four goals away from 100 in Ligue 1, it doesn't suit me.” Cisse reportedly said. "If a club comes and offers me the chance to play, I will go for free."

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Djibril Cisse of Sunderland celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Hull at The Stadium of Light on April 18, 2009 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)
Last year, Cisse also hinted at a potential return to the Stadium of Light following Jermain Defoe’s return to the club. During his one year stint on Wearside, Cisse netted ten times for the Black Cats, including a goal against local rivals Newcastle United.

