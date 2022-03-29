Newcastle have been heavily linked with Club Brugge striker Charles de Ketelaere.

But he is unsure about the move after asking Simon Mignolet for advice about the city.

Mignolet played for Sunderland between 2010 and 2013 before a big-money move to Liverpool.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Mignolet

Ketelaere said: “The Premier League is the highest you can go. That intensity too. In England, you become a better player. But I want to leave everything open.

“My girlfriend, Jozefien, must be able to continue her studies in dentistry in a good way. Mignolet once told me that there’s not much to do in Newcastle. And that in winter, it’s dark as early as four o’clock."

Mignolet’s alleged words are in stark contrast to his encouragement of Laurens De Bock to make the move to Wearside back 2019.

At the time, De Bock stated: “I spoke to Simon Mignolet because we have the same agent and he convinced me a little bit about Sunderland,” De Bock said.

“He told me the atmosphere at the club was good and it was a big club so it was a good opportunity for me.

“I didn’t really need convincing but he told me life was good and everything around the team, the training ground, the stadium, the people and the fans are amazing and everything is here to feel good and to just play football.

“He was really happy, he liked it here but if you have the chance to go to Liverpool, you have to go. He was positive about living here with his family and the club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.