The former Sunderland and Leeds United man has been linked with a job in the Championship this summer

Former Sunderland and Leeds United player David Healy has issued an interesting response to speculation linking him with the Preston North End job.

The former Northern Ireland international has impressed at Linfield during his managerial career and has been linked with the Preston job after the departure of Ryan Lowe from Deepdale Stadium after just one game of the new season.

“I think the rumours were just put out there. I have a job to do at Linfield and I have been here eight and a half, coming up to nine years in October," said the former Preston striker.

"I know the challenge that I have ahead of me and Linfield have been good to me and I think I have been good to Linfield.

"My job is to go home and rewatch the game tonight, watch a bit of Glenavon and be prepared as I can be for a tough game on Tuesday at Mourneview."