Ex-Sunderland and Leeds United defender 'shocked' at Tony Mowbray's departure warns against regrets

Former Sunderland defender Micky Gray was 'shocked' at Sunderland's decision to sack Tony Mowbray.

By James Copley
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 12:15 GMT
Former Sunderland, Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers, Celtic, Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday and England defender Micky Gray has weighed in on Tony Mowbray's sacking.

Sunderland parted ways with their head coach late on Monday night after a poor run of form in the Championship left the Black Cats ninth and three points off the play-offs.

Taking to Twitter, Gray said: "Shocked. Tony Mowbray overall has done a fantastic job in galvanising the club.. well respected by fans and players... I wish him all the best in the future... best of luck in your next appointment Tony. I hope we don’t come to regret your departure"

Gray earned 410 appearances for his boyhood club and was recently inducted into the club's Hall of Fame; alongside Steph Bannon, Gary Bennett and others.

The 49-year-old won two promotions with Sunderland as a first-team player between 1992 and 2004 before enjoying stints with Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic.