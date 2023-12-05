Former Sunderland defender Micky Gray was 'shocked' at Sunderland's decision to sack Tony Mowbray.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland parted ways with their head coach late on Monday night after a poor run of form in the Championship left the Black Cats ninth and three points off the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Twitter, Gray said: "Shocked. Tony Mowbray overall has done a fantastic job in galvanising the club.. well respected by fans and players... I wish him all the best in the future... best of luck in your next appointment Tony. I hope we don’t come to regret your departure"

Gray earned 410 appearances for his boyhood club and was recently inducted into the club's Hall of Fame; alongside Steph Bannon, Gary Bennett and others.