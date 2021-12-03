Ex-Sunderland and Leeds boss Simon Grayson and former Cats defender now Reading coach John O'Shea among contenders for Doncaster Rovers job

On Thursday night, Rovers sacked Richie Wellens – and hope to appoint his successor within a fortnight.

Former Boro and Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate is among the early names in the frame along with Grayson, who recently left Fleetwood Town.

Ex-Sunderland defender O’Shea’s name has also been mentioned.

Doncaster have taken the decision with the January transfer window in mind to give the new boss time to assess the squad and bring in fresh faces.

Rovers are deep in relegation trouble in League One, Gary McSheffrey takes temporary charge.

Wellens, who spent two spells with Rovers as a player, was appointed following the end of last season but Doncaster have won just three of their 19 league games so far and sit 23rd in the table.

A club statement read: “Doncaster Rovers can confirm that Richie Wellens has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club’s board have taken the decision that a change is required at this time in order for a permanent appointment to be made in time for the opening of the January transfer window.

“Wellens departs Rovers with the club 23rd in Sky Bet League One, with the Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Wednesday night his final game in charge.

“U18s manager Gary McSheffrey will take charge of the team for Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie at home to Mansfield Town.”

