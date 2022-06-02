As per our colleagues at the Hartlepool Mail, Ross has been offered the chance to return to football with Hartlepool United in League Two having departed Hibs in Scotland last year.
It is understood that Ross, who remains based in the North East following his time at the Stadium of Light between 2018 and 2019, has distanced himself from the role.
Ross, who showed his support for former Sunderland kitman John Cooke by competing in his testimonial match at South Shields at the weekend, spoke exclusively to The Echo regarding his former club’s win at Wembley and his future job prospects.
“I watched it. I was delighted for Alex [Neil] and Martin [Canning] because I know them both,” Ross explained. “I was delighted for the club because I know how desperate everyone was to get back there.
“I’ve said often how much I enjoyed managing the club and how much I was desperate to try and achieve that promotion so yeah I was delighted to see the club do it.
“I wanted a break after six or seven years of constant management. Quite intense jobs as well. I have had opportunities to go back but I have decided that they weren’t quite right.
“I want to get back now as soon as possible but you want to make sure it is the right one.”
On his next job, Ross added: “Scotland, England or overseas. I think it is just making sure that it is the right one and hopefully that will come around soon.”