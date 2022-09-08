Ex-Sunderland and Everton boss Sam Allardyce's surprising verdict on return to management
One former Sunderland manager hasn’t ruled-out a return to management, despite being out of work for over a year.
Former Newcastle United and Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has refused to rule-out a return to management, despite being out of a job for over a year since his departure from West Brom.
Although he has been linked with a few openings since departing the Hawthorns, Allardyce has yet to return to the dugout, but he doesn’t believe this is the end of his career in management:
"Never say never," Allardyce told the Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast. "I’m never going to say never now, whatever might happen. If it feels right and I fancy it, then I’ll have a go.”
Most Popular
-
1
Free agents Sunderland and Championship rivals could sign- including ex-Leeds, Middlesbrough and Watford men
-
2
Where Sunderland’s stunning attendances rank alongside Leeds United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and the biggest crowds in England
-
3
Danny Batth reveals his first impressions of Sunderland's new signings ahead of Millwall fixture
-
4
This is when Premier League and EFL will make decision on Championship, League One and League Two games after passing of Queen
-
5
Will Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United fixtures go ahead after Queen's sad passing? EFL chief Rick Parry issues tribute