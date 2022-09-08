Former Newcastle United and Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has refused to rule-out a return to management, despite being out of a job for over a year since his departure from West Brom.

Although he has been linked with a few openings since departing the Hawthorns, Allardyce has yet to return to the dugout, but he doesn’t believe this is the end of his career in management:

"Never say never," Allardyce told the Kammy and Ben’s Proper Football Podcast. "I’m never going to say never now, whatever might happen. If it feels right and I fancy it, then I’ll have a go.”

Former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...