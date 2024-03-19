Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The year 2024 has taken another bizarre twist after former Sunderland and England legend Jill Scott was called out by social media influencer Astrid Wett for a boxing bout.

Scott, a Euro 2022 with England, winner was born in Sunderland before making her debut for the Black Cats in 2004. Stints at Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa followed before her recent retirement.

Since hanging up her boots, Scott has kept busy. She won the ITV show "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here" in 2022 becoming the first LGBTQ+ woman to win the competition. The 37-year-old has also embarked on an impressive career in punditry and started her own coffee shop.

Scott was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to women's football. Despite this, though, Scott was called out by influencer and Chelsea fan Wett, who has won three from three of her boxing bouts against fellow influencers.

Taking to social media, Wett said: "So as you guys know, Jake Paul is fighting Mike Tyson this year so I think it is about time that I put my gloves back on and call out Jill Scott. Now I know that she is a little bit taller than me but I'm sure we can make it work."

"This would definitely sell out an arena," Wett added. "And it would be a big payday for Jill too... so Jill Scott, you know what to do!"