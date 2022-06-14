Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGeady was released by Sunderland following the club’s promotion back to the Championship but he could soon reunite with ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, who recently took charge of Hibs.

McGeady was the club’s second longest-serving player after Lynden Gooch, and has been an immensely popular player during his five-year stint at the club.

The talented winger scored 36 goals in 150 appearances for the club, including a memorable brace in the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final defeat on penalties to Portsmouth.

Aiden McGeady could be heading back to Scotland. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

He also added a significant number of assists, particularly last season when he returned from a first-team exile imposed by Phil Parkinson to shine under Lee Johnson in a remarkable second half of the campaign.

Fresh reports in Scotland claim Hibs remains a strong option.

Football Scotland report: “Aiden McGeady is another winger who has been mentioned and in this case there has been genuine interest from Hibs.

“That still remains but there has been no further advancement on any move for the ex-Celtic star.

“He is believed to keen on a return to Scotland and also to work again with Johnson, who he enjoyed working under at Sunderland."

As well as McGeady’s quality, supporters respected the way he regularly played through the pain barrier to try and lift the club out of the third tier.

Speaking in the aftermath of the win at Wembley, in which he was an unused substitute, McGeady told The Echo: “It was good to be part of it.