Ex-Sunderland and Celtic boss set for 'shock' managerial return in Romania

The former Sunderland boss has been linked with a surprise return to management

O'Neill was recently named head of the League Managers Association but fresh reports now claim that the former Republic of Ireland boss is “on the cusp” of ending a five-year exile from management by becoming the new head coach of Rapid Bucharest in Romania.

The Northern Irishman, who won two European Cups during his playing career under Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest, lasted just six months before being sacked as their manager. O’Neill managed boyhood club Sunderland between 2011 and 2013 before being replaced by the controversial Italian Paolo Di Canio.