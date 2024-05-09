Ex-Sunderland and Celtic boss set for 'shock' managerial return in Romania
The 72-year-old has managed Grantham Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Norwich City, Leicester City, Celtic, Aston Villa and Sunderland during his long career, and last worked at Nottingham Forest back in 2019.
O'Neill was recently named head of the League Managers Association but fresh reports now claim that the former Republic of Ireland boss is “on the cusp” of ending a five-year exile from management by becoming the new head coach of Rapid Bucharest in Romania.
The Northern Irishman, who won two European Cups during his playing career under Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest, lasted just six months before being sacked as their manager. O’Neill managed boyhood club Sunderland between 2011 and 2013 before being replaced by the controversial Italian Paolo Di Canio.
O’Neill has talked at length about becoming a Sunderland fan because of the late Charlie Hurley, who sadly passed away last month, after which O’Neill provided a tribute to the former Millwall and Republic of Ireland man.
