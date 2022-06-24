Ex-Sunderland and Celtic ace Aiden McGeady closes in on new club

The 36-year-old joined the Black Cats from Preston in 2017 but wasn’t offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light following the end of his contract this summer.
Hibs, who are managed by former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, have made no secret of their interest in McGeady.
And The Daily Record now claim the deal could be confirmed this weekend.
They report: “The 36-year-old has agreed terms on a deal to reunite with his former Sunderland boss after his contract at the Stadium of Light expired last month.
“McGeady came through a vigorous medical at East Mains earlier and is now set to join his new team mates on their pre-season trip to the Algarve on Sunday.
“There they will face friendlies against Hartlepool United and Burton Albion.”
Sunderland are busy revamping their own squad ahead of the return to the Championship.