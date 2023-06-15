News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Ex-Sunderland and Cardiff City midfielder concludes surprise move to League Two club

By James Copley
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

Former Sunderland man Jonny Williams has concluded a surprise move to Gillingham in League Two.

Williams, 29, has just departed Swindon Town following recent stints at Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic but was reportedly set to join Mark Hughes at Bradford City after snubbing Wrexham. However, Williams has U-turned and instead joined the Gills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wales international joined the Wearsiders on loan from Crystal Palace during the 2017-18 season but saw injuries limit him to just 12 league appearances.

Sunderland were relegated to League One under Chris Coleman with the action caught on camera for the Netflix docu-series Sunderland ‘Til I Die. Williams was captured during his recovery from injury and appeared to be struggling with life at the Stadium of Light.

Most Popular

On signing for Gillingham, Williams said: "I am really excited, this is a club with a lot of potential. I was born in Kent so I am delighted to be home.

"I have always looked out for Gillingham's results, it's a big club in League 2. I've got a lot to give, the Chairman is great and I want to be a part of the journey."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gills head coach Neil Harris added: "We have got an experienced player with a brilliant pedigree playing at the top end of international Football, as well as understanding the lower leagues. 

"He's had a brilliant career so far, he has always caused problems to my teams. He's an intelligent Footballer with a superb work ethic to match. He will bring that spark; he's an excellent character."

Related topics:Cardiff CityLeague TwoGillinghamBradford CityCharlton Athletic