Ex-Sunderland and Cardiff City midfielder concludes surprise move to League Two club

Former Sunderland man Jonny Williams has concluded a surprise move to Gillingham in League Two.

Williams, 29, has just departed Swindon Town following recent stints at Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic but was reportedly set to join Mark Hughes at Bradford City after snubbing Wrexham. However, Williams has U-turned and instead joined the Gills.

The Wales international joined the Wearsiders on loan from Crystal Palace during the 2017-18 season but saw injuries limit him to just 12 league appearances.

Sunderland were relegated to League One under Chris Coleman with the action caught on camera for the Netflix docu-series Sunderland ‘Til I Die. Williams was captured during his recovery from injury and appeared to be struggling with life at the Stadium of Light.

On signing for Gillingham, Williams said: "I am really excited, this is a club with a lot of potential. I was born in Kent so I am delighted to be home.

"I have always looked out for Gillingham's results, it's a big club in League 2. I've got a lot to give, the Chairman is great and I want to be a part of the journey."

Gills head coach Neil Harris added: "We have got an experienced player with a brilliant pedigree playing at the top end of international Football, as well as understanding the lower leagues.