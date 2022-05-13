Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson has been out of work since he was sacked by the Black Cats at the end of January, following a 6-0 defeat at Bolton.

According to the Daily Record, Johnson, who has also managed Oldham, Barnsley and Bristol City, has been identified as the top target at Easter Road.

Hibs sacked Shaun Maloney, who replaced former Sunderland boss Jack Ross last year, in April after just four months in charge.

Lee Johnson while managing Sunderland.

Reports in Scotland have suggested former Lincoln boss Michael Appleton and Oxford manager Karl Robinson were considered for the Hibs job, while Roy Keane was also linked with the vacancy.

It’s now being claimed that Johnson is close to being appointed, though, and will be assisted by long-term No 2 Jamie McAllister.

Johnson was recently asked about his time at Sunderland, which lasted just over a year and saw the Black Cats win the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley.

“I loved it,” he told Sky Sports.

“I feel very privileged to have had the honour of coaching what I see as an iconic club in the country, an absolutely fantastic football club with great people, a fan base which is phenomenal. They are churning out 34,000 in League One on a regular basis.