Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Sunderland man is hoping to get his career back on track with the League Two side

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland and Aston Villa hopeful Harrison Sohna has joined EFL outfit Cheltenham Town on trial as he bids to win a contract at the club.

The 22-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2021, while the club were still in League One after the midfielder had been let go by Aston Villa. Sohna had debuted for the Premier League club in the FA Cup against Liverpool but couldn’t do enough to earn another contract at Villa Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player’s move to the Stadium of Light saw Sohna feature for Sunderland’s age group sides with the player making three appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy and one in the Carabao Cup during his two full seasons on Wearside before his release in 2023.

Sohna, however, made his third friendly appearance for Cheltenham Town at Evesham United as he looks to earn a contract at the League Two club and get his career back on track.