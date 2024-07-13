Ex-Sunderland and Aston Villa midfielder on trial at EFL club after 2023 release

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Jul 2024, 08:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The former Sunderland man is hoping to get his career back on track with the League Two side

Former Sunderland and Aston Villa hopeful Harrison Sohna has joined EFL outfit Cheltenham Town on trial as he bids to win a contract at the club.

The 22-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2021, while the club were still in League One after the midfielder had been let go by Aston Villa. Sohna had debuted for the Premier League club in the FA Cup against Liverpool but couldn’t do enough to earn another contract at Villa Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The player’s move to the Stadium of Light saw Sohna feature for Sunderland’s age group sides with the player making three appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy and one in the Carabao Cup during his two full seasons on Wearside before his release in 2023.

Sohna, however, made his third friendly appearance for Cheltenham Town at Evesham United as he looks to earn a contract at the League Two club and get his career back on track.

Related topics:Aston VillaEFLSunderlandCheltenham TownBlack Cats

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice