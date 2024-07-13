Ex-Sunderland and Aston Villa midfielder on trial at EFL club after 2023 release
Former Sunderland and Aston Villa hopeful Harrison Sohna has joined EFL outfit Cheltenham Town on trial as he bids to win a contract at the club.
The 22-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2021, while the club were still in League One after the midfielder had been let go by Aston Villa. Sohna had debuted for the Premier League club in the FA Cup against Liverpool but couldn’t do enough to earn another contract at Villa Park.
The player’s move to the Stadium of Light saw Sohna feature for Sunderland’s age group sides with the player making three appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy and one in the Carabao Cup during his two full seasons on Wearside before his release in 2023.
Sohna, however, made his third friendly appearance for Cheltenham Town at Evesham United as he looks to earn a contract at the League Two club and get his career back on track.
