Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night after Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put Wearsiders 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.

But there’s still plenty of news swirling around the EFL as Sunderland prepares to battle with Wycombe Wanderers on May 21.

Here, we take a look at the latest from across the divisions:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Robson released by Blackpool

Former Sunderland man Ethan Robson has been released by Championship outfit Blackpool following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

The club finished 16th in the Championship following promotion from League One in the play-offs last year under Neil Critchley.

The midfielder was out of contract and the Seasiders have taken the decision to let him go, as announced in the club’s retained list.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, the Tangerines had the option to take up an extra 12 months on his contract but decided against it.

Robson had only made two appearances since being recalled from his loan with MK Dons in January.

The 25-year-old made 38 appearances in total for Blackpool.

Robson grew up in Houghton-le-Spring and spent 15 years playing for Wearsiders before departing in 2020.