The Championship outfit – managed by Chris Wilder – claimed their second Premier League scalp of the season after defeating Manchester United on penalties in the last round.

And the Teesside club are now into the quarter-finals thanks to a late goal from ex-Sunderland youth team player Coburn against Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

Coburn latched on to Matt Crooks' pass before the 19-year-old thumped an effort beyond Hugo Lloris and into the far corner from a tight angle in the 107th minute after the clash had remained goalless during the regulation 90.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Josh Coburn of Middlesbrough celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium on March 01, 2022 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After spending five years at Sunderland's academy, Coburn joined Middlesbrough at under-16 level back in September 2019.

The attacker then signed his first professional contract with the club in January 2021 with former Boro manager Neil Warnock reportedly excited by Coburn’s progress.

Although Coburn is a boyhood Middlesbrough fan, the reasons for his Sunderland exit are unclear.

However, Coburn exited the Academy of Light around the same time as a number of Sunderland’s most exciting youth prospects following the club’s relegation to League One.

Under the ownership of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, Sunderland saw Logan Pye and Luca Stephenson depart to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Other departures included Bali Mumba (Norwich), Sam Greenwood (Arsenal and then Leeds United) and Jordan Hugill (Manchester United).

Francis Okoronkwo also departed Sunderland’s academy for Everton, with that deal coming after Kyril Louis-Dreyfus had become involved.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.