Ex-Real Madrid man urges Jobe Bellingham to stay at Sunderland amid transfer interest
Steve McManaman thinks Sunderland's teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham should stay put amid transfer interest.
Since signing for Sunderland, Jobe has made 21 Championship appearances for the club so far this season, netting four times and chipping in with an assist while cementing himself as a firm fan favourite at the Stadium of Light and has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea.
"Jobe’s doing okay. He’s at Sunderland and he’ll keep on improving there, especially under Michael Beale. Michael will teach Jobe the right things," McManaman said.
“I don’t think Liverpool will be interested in him yet because they don’t need to be interested in him. Teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who can afford these players, don’t need to take them whilst they’re still so young. You have to be exceptional if you’re to make a move to a top club at 18 years of age and at the moment, Jobe is doing alright, but he’s probably in the best place currently for his development.
“The most important thing for him at the moment is to play 90 minutes almost every single week, if he can, and if he were to move to one of the big clubs, he wouldn’t have that opportunity, so I don’t see the point of him moving yet until he becomes more of the finished article. The big teams also don’t have to take a chance on the younger players at the minute because their academies are stacked with talented players.”