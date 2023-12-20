Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and England man Steve McManaman says that Jobe should stay put at Sunderland amid transfer interest.

Since signing for Sunderland, Jobe has made 21 Championship appearances for the club so far this season, netting four times and chipping in with an assist while cementing himself as a firm fan favourite at the Stadium of Light and has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea.

"Jobe’s doing okay. He’s at Sunderland and he’ll keep on improving there, especially under Michael Beale. Michael will teach Jobe the right things," McManaman said.

“I don’t think Liverpool will be interested in him yet because they don’t need to be interested in him. Teams like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal, who can afford these players, don’t need to take them whilst they’re still so young. You have to be exceptional if you’re to make a move to a top club at 18 years of age and at the moment, Jobe is doing alright, but he’s probably in the best place currently for his development.