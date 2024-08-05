The Sunderland full-back joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan last week and was thrown in at the deep end

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has discussed Oliver Bainbridge’s loan move to the club and provided more praise regarding the full-back’s debut against Celtic.

Bainbridge joined the SPL club on a season-long loan last week and was thrown in at the deep end as Kilmarnock lost 4-0 to Celtic at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon.

“We had a makeshift back four with young Ollie playing,” ex-Rangers player McInnes added after the game. “He battled away manfully. You never really know how they’ll cope but we always liked the look of him and we thought he had talent.

“He stuck to his task. I said to him that I made my debut in front of four or five thousand in a nothing game at the end of a season but to have your first senior game at Celtic Park, he came through it with a lot of credit.”

He added on the deal between Sunderland and Kilmarnock: “Ollie’s one we had kept an eye on for a couple of months and I had a Zoom call with him in the early part of the week, spoke to Sunderland and they thought it was a great idea.

“On this showing up against Nicolas Kuhn, and in that environment, it showed that he’s got a good temperament and will be a good addition for us.”

Bainbridge, who has previously been tracked by Everton, has taken his first steps in senior football in the Scottish Premiership after a superb campaign with Sunderland’s under-21 side last season as they reached the Premier League 2 final.