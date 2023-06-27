News you can trust since 1873
By James Copley
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

Ex-Manchester United, Rangers, Aston Villa Sheffield United, Burnley, Stoke City and Sunderland man Phil Bardsley has announced his retirement from football.

Bardsley, a former Scottish international, came up through the ranks at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson before moving to Sunderland on a permanent deal during the 2007-08 season for an initial fee of £850,000.

The Salford-born right-back stayed at the Stadium of Light for seven campaigns before moving to Stoke City and then Burnley then becoming a free agent following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Ex-Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney was reportedly eyeing a deal to bring his former teammate to Derby County before his departure as Rams manager but Bardsley ended up joining Stockport Town.

He only made a handful of appearances at the League Two club before calling time on his career after injuries had limited him to just six league outings in the past three seasons.

