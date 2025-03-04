The former Sunderland and Leeds United striker has taken on a new role as he searches for another club

Former Sunderland man Connor Wickham has bagged a new role as the 33-year-old searches for a new club.

Wickham spent four years at the Stadium of Light, with loan stints at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between, after joining Sunderland from Ipswich Town in 2011 for £8million. This transfer not only broke Ipswich’s record for a player sold but also set the record for the highest transfer fee paid by a Premier League club for an EFL player at that time.

The former England youth international scored 15 goals in 91 appearances for Sunderland before moving to Crystal Palace on a five-year deal in 2015 for an undisclosed fee. Reports at the time suggested the deal could rise to £9million, bringing the total transfer fees spent on Wickham throughout his career to around £17million.

Wickham agreed to a short-term contract with Charlton Athletic last March, joining under former Sunderland boss Charlie Methven as the Addicks aimed to strengthen their attacking options under Nathan Jones. The 31-year-old, who had previously played for Crystal Palace, netted once in four league appearances for the club before being released in May. Since then, Wickham has remained a free agent but has been training with Watford’s under-21s side to keep fit.

However, Wickham has now bagged a new role with Sky Sports. The free agent striker joined David Prutton and Clinton Morrison as a pundit as two of his former sides - Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday - faced off in the Championship at Hillsborough last Friday.

What has Connor Wickham said about Sunderland recently?

Speaking about his time at Sunderland and the “Great Escape” season under Gus Poyet, Wickham told his Sky Sports colleagues: “He was buzzing, yeah. He got his job and got over it. Yeah, he was buzzing. But we couldn't believe it.

“It was just one thing, and we looked at the fixtures, and you had City, you had Liverpool and these top teams, and you were thinking, ‘Where are we going to get the points from?’ And then we ended up going on just that magic run and picking them up. And then by the end of it, we were five clear and it looked a breeze, but it was... it wasn't. It was fun, and you could smile about it.”

What has Connor Wickham said about finding a new club recently?

Speaking on Sky Sports News last September, he said: “I'm still only 31 really. It feels like I've been around for ages. I still want to push myself to be at a good level, at the top level. I've still got a few years left where I feel like I can still provide that.

“I'm just going to keep training, stay fit. I've had options, but I feel like I want to challenge myself. I don't want to get to the end of my career and be like, ‘I wish I did this, I wish I did that’. I'm sure sooner or later the right opportunity will come along and it will be one that will fit me and challenge me.

“At some point, I've always thought one thing I would have loved to have done is go and play abroad. It could have happened a couple of times during my career. At the time, I wasn't really that open to it. But as I've got to where I am now, where I still am, it would be nice when you see players now playing abroad, and the different cultures, the different fans, and different life experiences as well. I'm open, but I'm ready.”