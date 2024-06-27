Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ex-Aston Villa, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers man feels overlooked by Sunderland

The one-time Black Cat threw his gat into the ring to take the Sunderland job after the sacking of Michael Beale and says he offered himself to decision-makers at the club but was overlooked.

Yorke, who once sold for a whopping £12.6million from Aston Villa to Manchester United during his playing days, is still awaiting a first crack at club management in England after taking control of Australian club Macarthur between July 2022 and January 2023.

After a protracted process, Sunderland appointed 48-year-old Frenchman Régis Le Bris on a three-year deal earlier this month with Yorke quick to comment on the club’s final decision to gamble on a head coach without Championship experience.

“The Sunderland situation is a bit worrying, they clearly didn't want a good manager when I offered myself to them,” Yorke said.

“I don't know how I get overlooked, I know the Championship is a tough league, but I've played in it and won it, I know Sunderland as a club and my ambition of managing in the Premier League fits in with Sunderland's ambition to get promoted.

