Ex-£12.6m Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers man feels 'overlooked' by decision-makers for Sunderland job
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former Sunderland, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers man Dwight Yorks feels “overlooked” by decision-makers on Wearside.
The one-time Black Cat threw his gat into the ring to take the Sunderland job after the sacking of Michael Beale and says he offered himself to decision-makers at the club but was overlooked.
Yorke, who once sold for a whopping £12.6million from Aston Villa to Manchester United during his playing days, is still awaiting a first crack at club management in England after taking control of Australian club Macarthur between July 2022 and January 2023.
After a protracted process, Sunderland appointed 48-year-old Frenchman Régis Le Bris on a three-year deal earlier this month with Yorke quick to comment on the club’s final decision to gamble on a head coach without Championship experience.
“The Sunderland situation is a bit worrying, they clearly didn't want a good manager when I offered myself to them,” Yorke said.
“I don't know how I get overlooked, I know the Championship is a tough league, but I've played in it and won it, I know Sunderland as a club and my ambition of managing in the Premier League fits in with Sunderland's ambition to get promoted.
“Sunderland have offered the job to someone who doesn't have the experience of competing in the Championship but may have slightly more experience as a manager than me. Often enough, we see those experienced managers struggle and the ones who are hungry, like me, can drive these clubs to success."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.