Ex-Norwich defender discusses Alex Neil's strengths plus ex-Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday stopper makes QPR debut
Former Norwich defender Ivo Pinto says he enjoyed his spell working under Alex Neil – and that it’s no surprise the Scot was successful at Carrow Road.
Pinto joined the Canaries in January 2016 when the club were competing in the Premier League.
The club were relegated that season but stuck with Neil at the start of the following campaign.
Speaking to World Football Index about his time at Norwich, Pinto said: “I worked under Alex Neil and Daniel Farke who were both very similar in my opinion. Both of them wanted to play football the right way and dominate possession but could also be pragmatic when they needed to be, too.
“Their expectations were clear on us as players and it is no surprise that both of them were successful during their time in charge of Norwich. Both of them are good managers and I enjoyed my time with them.”
Westwood makes QPR debut
Elsewhere, former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood made his QPR debut as Mark Warburton’s side were beaten 3-1 by relegation-threatened Peterborough.
The 37-year-old was drafted in to aid Rangers’ keeper crisis last week, following injuries to David Marshall, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh.
Rangers have now dropped to eighth in the Championship with eight games remaining.
Under-23s to face Burnley
Finally, Sunderland’s under-23 side are preparing to face Burnley at the Stadium of Light this evening in Premier League 2, Division 2.
Tickets for the match are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.
