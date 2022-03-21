Pinto joined the Canaries in January 2016 when the club were competing in the Premier League.

The club were relegated that season but stuck with Neil at the start of the following campaign.

Speaking to World Football Index about his time at Norwich, Pinto said: “I worked under Alex Neil and Daniel Farke who were both very similar in my opinion. Both of them wanted to play football the right way and dominate possession but could also be pragmatic when they needed to be, too.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivo Pinto playing for Norwich City.

“Their expectations were clear on us as players and it is no surprise that both of them were successful during their time in charge of Norwich. Both of them are good managers and I enjoyed my time with them.”

Westwood makes QPR debut

Elsewhere, former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood made his QPR debut as Mark Warburton’s side were beaten 3-1 by relegation-threatened Peterborough.

The 37-year-old was drafted in to aid Rangers’ keeper crisis last week, following injuries to David Marshall, Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh.

Rangers have now dropped to eighth in the Championship with eight games remaining.

Under-23s to face Burnley

Finally, Sunderland’s under-23 side are preparing to face Burnley at the Stadium of Light this evening in Premier League 2, Division 2.

Tickets for the match are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.