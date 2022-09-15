The experienced striker had a spell at Reading last season, he is now a free agent so can sign for a club outside of transfer windows.

Reading boss Paul Ince, speaking after the 3-0 defeat to Sunderland, said: “We're looking to try and do something this week.

"We're trying to get him ready before the Wigan game.

Andy Carroll. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images).

"Mark Bowen still needs to sit down with his agent to get the numbers as we're not the richest club right now but we'll see if we can get to some sort of arrangement and agreement.

"He'll be a great acquisition for us.

"He's only been in for a couple of days, but he's been here before and is great in the changing room.

"He gives you Premier League quality and that mental toughness and character,” he added.