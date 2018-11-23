Ex-Newcastle United defender helping to plot Sunderland's downfall at League One rivals Portsmouth

Former Newcastle United defender Stuart Pearce is offering advice to Portsmouth - as they look to rival Sunderland for League One promotion.

Pompey are the pace-setters in the third tier and are currently two points ahead of the Black Cats with 17 games played.

And the south coast side have been handed a boost with the news that Pearce is set to become more involved as he offers manager Kenny Jackett some valuable advice.

The former Newcastle and Nottingham Forest defender was at Pompey's training ground on Thursday having previously advised the club on an intermittent basis last season.

That stopped when he teamed-up with David Moyes at West Ham United but, with Pearce now out of managerial work, he has returned to Fratton Park in an ad-hoc capacity.

And Jackett feels his advice will be invaluable as the season progresses and could help plot the downfall of Sunderland.

"He has always been around, whichever club I’ve been at to be fair, he’s someone who is a friend," said Jackett, speaking to The News, Portsmouth.

"Stuart has seen one or two of our games, he was at the Spurs under-21s game, and around his very busy work commitments comes in and keeps in touch.

"He’s an interesting person, someone I know very well and trust. You can use his expertise and sometimes an opinion from the outside can help you.

"If he’s got a job or is working directly then he tends to come down less. Stuart has a lot of media commitments, but he does come down, is around and watches a game or two here or there, along with sessions.

"He’s somebody that is a close friend first and foremost. I respect his opinion, we can help each other."