The former Bolton and Newcastle United boss took over at the Stadium of Light in October 2015 and kept the club in the Premier League before England came calling.

Allardyce replaced Roy Hodgson with David Moyes replacing him at the Academy of Light. However, Sunderland were relegated to the Championship after a disastrous season.

Allardyce’s time with England was similarly disastrous after he was sacked after just 67 days and one game at the helm at St George’s Park. That was after he was caught advising an undercover reporter how to get around third-party ownership rules in a sting operation.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland celebrates staying in the Premier League after victory during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on May 11, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“No I don’t [regret accepting the England job],” Allardyce revealed on Kammy & Ben’s Proper Football Podcast. “I could not believe that they were going to give me the job or consider me.

“It was a chance that we threw our hat in the ring. When I had the chance before Steve [McClaren], that was one that come my way. To have the chance of managing England after you’ve just kept Sunderland up was just too good for me and it felt right.

“Me and Sammy [Lee] felt good, we did an awful lot behind the scenes to change things the right way, which is what we were told to do. Whether in the background, thinking back, did I upset them too much, did I try to change too much too quickly, that may be the case. Maybe then they used that as an excuse to get rid of me, I don’t know, you’d have to ask them.

“We changed so much at St George’s Park and we were getting into building a team to try and win the World Cup which was very exciting. Unfortunately, that was cut short for me, which was a great killer blow. It’s one you put to the side but never get over but I have got a 100% record though.”