Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United man Joey Barton has been sacked as manager of Bristol Rovers after three years in charge.

Barton, who played for Manchester City, Rangers, Burnley and England during his time as a player, had been with Rovers since 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old led the club to promotion on the final day of his first full season in charge but has now been relieved of his duties with Bristol Rovers sitting 16th in League One.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers have won one of their last five matches and recorded four league wins all season.

A club statement read: "Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved First Team Manager Joey Barton of his duties.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.