League One news: Ex-Newcastle United, Burnley and Rangers man Joey Barton sacked by Bristol Rovers
The former England international has been relieved of his duties at the League One club.
Former Newcastle United man Joey Barton has been sacked as manager of Bristol Rovers after three years in charge.
Barton, who played for Manchester City, Rangers, Burnley and England during his time as a player, had been with Rovers since 2021.
The 41-year-old led the club to promotion on the final day of his first full season in charge but has now been relieved of his duties with Bristol Rovers sitting 16th in League One.
Rovers have won one of their last five matches and recorded four league wins all season.
A club statement read: "Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved First Team Manager Joey Barton of his duties.
"Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.
"In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post."