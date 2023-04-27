The Black Cats play Watford on Saturday with Stadium of Light approaching a sell-out. Preston North End at Deepdale will then follow for Sunderland with two wins and six points highly likely to be enough to secure a play-off picture.

But what is the mood amongst Sunderland fans? The Echo ran a social media poll to find out. We asked Sunderland fans if they thought the Black Cats would finish in the top-six spots come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A whopping 73 per cent of the fans polled on Twitter said yes with just 27 per cent voting no. If Sunderland do finish in the top-six then a match against North East rivals Middlesbrough could be on the cards at some point.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 17: Former Socceroos Tim Cahill and Tony Vidmar pose with former team mate Mark Schwarzer during the Australia training session at the Aspire Training Ground on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The Teesiders are currently fourth in the Championship with two games left to play but could still finish in third should Luton Town lose both their remaining fixtures leaving the possibility of a Wear-Tees derby at some point should Sunderland hold up their end of the bargain.

“You know what would be great would be a Middlesbrough and Sunderland final,” said ex-Boro goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, via the GegenPod podcast.” It would be insane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be an amazing atmosphere because the rivalry between the two clubs is obviously huge and it would be great to see another team from the North East back into the Premier League again.

“Newcastle needs another rival as well. They are special to play in, it’s very unique - we’ve seen what’s happening with Newcastle now and the way that the clubs have gone and the atmosphere.

“Newcastle’s always had an amazing atmosphere, even when the times weren’t great for Newcastle the fans still put on a really good show.