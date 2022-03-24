Roberts signed for the Black Cats from Manchester City in January on a permanent contract until the end of the season, though there is a club option to extend the deal.

While at City the 25-year-old had several loan spells at clubs such as Celtic Middlesbrough and Derby, while he made just two appearances for French side Troyes in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

And after arriving at Sunderland short of game time, the playmaker produced his best performance in a Black Cats shirt during Saturday’s goalless draw at Lincoln.

Patrick Robers celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Crewe. Picture by FRANK REID.

When asked if he hopes to stay at Sunderland beyond this season, Roberts told the Echo: “That’s obviously the aim but you don’t know what can happen in football.

“Right now I can only focus on what we are doing right now and think about that in the future.

“That’s the aim I want to be back playing football, enjoy it again and I’m enjoying my time here and just want it to continue.”

Roberts signed for Sunderland when Lee Johnson was in charge of the Black Cats, yet the club opted to change their head coach at the end of January.

And while Johnson played a big part in Roberts’ move to Wearside, the playmaker says there were more factors behind his decision.

“I was just excited to be in and around a great club, a great team and pushing for something that everyone believes in and wants,” Roberts added.

“No matter who the manager is, it was always my ambition to come in, play and do the best I can for this club.

“Lee was great and the new manager now is just as great.

“We have a good bond in the team and we keep pushing everyday in training to help each other out.

“I watched a few of the games before I came and they looked incredible and you want to come to a team that’s winning and in form.

“There are some good young players here, some older players too and you add them together and it’s a good overall team.

“If you get that right balance we can push on.”

Roberts also spoke highly of new Sunderland boss Alex Neil, who deployed the playmaker in a central role against Lincoln, just behind striker Ross Stewart.

And after having to wait for his first Black Cats start in this month’s 3-1 win over Fleetwood, Roberts says he understood Neil’s decision to leave him out of the side.

“He knows what I can do and maybe it was just about that kind of sharpness and fitness, that was probably the worry,” Roberts added.

“He knows what I’m capable of doing and has watched me before.

“I’m just kind of free to do what I do and he’s always said that to me just to be elusive, get on the ball and try to make something happen and that’s what I try to do.”

