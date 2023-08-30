Ex-Man Utd man backs Tony Mowbray for success at Sunderland
Dwight Yorke has backed head coach Tony Mowbray to bring success to Sunderland.
The Black Cats lost their opening two games in the Championship to Ipswich Town and Preston North End but have since taken four points from Rotherham United and Coventry City.
Speaking after Sunderland's loss to Preston, Yorke OLBG told “Sunderland are being tested right now. They had a great opportunity last year that didn't really plan out the way they thought it would and came up short.
"But Sunderland have a very experienced manager in Tony Mowbray who will calm the dressing room down. It's only been two games, there's a lot of football to come and we know how easily everything can change in the Championship.
"Mowbray won't panic yet, he'll bring back that self-belief, the quicker they get a result then the quicker that doubt goes away. Obviously, it's not an ideal start but Sunderland can turn it around."