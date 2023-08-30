Ex-Man Utd man backs Tony Mowbray for success at Sunderland

Former Sunderland and Manchester United man Dwight Yorke has backed Tony Mowbray for success at Sunderland after a shaky start.

The Black Cats lost their opening two games in the Championship to Ipswich Town and Preston North End but have since taken four points from Rotherham United and Coventry City.

Speaking after Sunderland's loss to Preston, Yorke OLBG told “Sunderland are being tested right now. They had a great opportunity last year that didn't really plan out the way they thought it would and came up short.

"But Sunderland have a very experienced manager in Tony Mowbray who will calm the dressing room down. It's only been two games, there's a lot of football to come and we know how easily everything can change in the Championship.