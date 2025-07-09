Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to rejoin Sunderland after rejecting a move to FC Porto.Ask ChatGPT

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is reportedly poised to rejoin Sunderland after becoming a free agent this summer.

According to Portuguese outlet OJOGO, the 35-year-old midfielder has turned down the opportunity to follow former Ajax boss Francesco Farioli to FC Porto, instead opting to return to his hometown club, Sunderland, who secured promotion back to the Premier League in May.

Henderson, who began his career at the Stadium of Light before joining Liverpool in 2011, is said to have maintained an excellent relationship with Farioli during their brief time together in Amsterdam. However, OJOGO reports that the veteran midfielder is not part of Porto’s transfer plans and has his sights set on a return to Wearside.

The former England international scored one goal and registered six assists in 45 appearances for Ajax last season, having joined the Dutch side from Al Ettifaq in January 2023. That move to the Eredivisie followed a short and controversial stint in Saudi Arabia after leaving Liverpool.

Should the move materialise, it would mark a full-circle moment for Henderson, who has regularly spoken about his connection to Sunderland. He made 71 senior appearances for the Black Cats before his £16million move to Anfield 13 years ago. Henderson’s Premier League pedigree and experience could offer a major boost to Régis Le Bris’ midfield options, especially following the arrivals of Habib Diarra, Enzo Le Fée and Noah Sadiki this summer.

Who is Jordan Henderson?

Jordan Henderson is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder and is currently a free agent after leaving Dutch side Ajax in July 2025. Born in Sunderland on June 17, 1990, Henderson began his career at his hometown club, Sunderland AFC, graduating from the academy and making his senior debut in 2008.

After a brief loan spell at Coventry City, Henderson quickly became a regular at the Stadium of Light, making 79 appearances for the Black Cats before earning a high-profile move to Liverpool in 2011. Initially facing criticism, Henderson went on to become one of the most respected and decorated captains in Liverpool’s history. He succeeded Steven Gerrard as club captain and led the team to a Champions League title in 2019 and a long-awaited Premier League triumph in 2020.

Known for his work ethic, leadership, and tactical intelligence, Henderson made over 490 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 33 goals. He also earned 81 England caps, featuring in major tournaments including the World Cup and European Championships, and became a key figure under Gareth Southgate.

In 2023, Henderson left Liverpool to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, reuniting with former teammate Steven Gerrard. However, the move was short-lived, and he transferred to Ajax in January 2024. He left the Dutch club at the end of the 2024-25 season after deciding not to extend his contract.