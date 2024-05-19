Ex-Liverpool man and former Sunderland transfer target released by Championship rivals

By James Copley
Published 19th May 2024, 07:56 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 07:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland were once linked with the former Liverpool hopeful and Wales international

Ex-Sunderland target and Liverpool hopeful Ben Woodburn has been released by Preston following the conclusion of the season.

The Black Cats were linked with a loan move for the attacking midfielder back in 2018 when Sunderland were a Championship side under Chris Coleman. The pair had worked together with the Wales national team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the deal didn’t materialise and the Wearsiders were relegated to League One while Woodburn went on loan to Sheffield United, making eight appearances for Chris Wilder’s side. Loans for Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts followed for Woodburn before his return to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp didn’t see a future for the Nottingham-born attacker and released Woodburn in 2022.

Woodburn joined Preston North End in the Championship shortly after and made 42 appearances in all competitions during his first season. During 2023-24, Woodburn’s playing time under Ryan Lowe dropped significantly with the Welshman making just 21 league appearances. Preston have now revealed that Woodburn will be released when his two-year deal expires this summer.

Related topics:SunderlandPrestonWalesBlack CatsWearsidersLiverpoolSheffield UnitedOxford UnitedBlackpoolChris Wilder

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.