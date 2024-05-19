Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were once linked with the former Liverpool hopeful and Wales international

Ex-Sunderland target and Liverpool hopeful Ben Woodburn has been released by Preston following the conclusion of the season.

The Black Cats were linked with a loan move for the attacking midfielder back in 2018 when Sunderland were a Championship side under Chris Coleman. The pair had worked together with the Wales national team.

However, the deal didn’t materialise and the Wearsiders were relegated to League One while Woodburn went on loan to Sheffield United, making eight appearances for Chris Wilder’s side. Loans for Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts followed for Woodburn before his return to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp didn’t see a future for the Nottingham-born attacker and released Woodburn in 2022.