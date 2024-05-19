Ex-Liverpool man and former Sunderland transfer target released by Championship rivals
Ex-Sunderland target and Liverpool hopeful Ben Woodburn has been released by Preston following the conclusion of the season.
The Black Cats were linked with a loan move for the attacking midfielder back in 2018 when Sunderland were a Championship side under Chris Coleman. The pair had worked together with the Wales national team.
However, the deal didn’t materialise and the Wearsiders were relegated to League One while Woodburn went on loan to Sheffield United, making eight appearances for Chris Wilder’s side. Loans for Oxford United, Blackpool and Hearts followed for Woodburn before his return to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp didn’t see a future for the Nottingham-born attacker and released Woodburn in 2022.
Woodburn joined Preston North End in the Championship shortly after and made 42 appearances in all competitions during his first season. During 2023-24, Woodburn’s playing time under Ryan Lowe dropped significantly with the Welshman making just 21 league appearances. Preston have now revealed that Woodburn will be released when his two-year deal expires this summer.
