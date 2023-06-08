Former Liverpool and Sunderland striker Anthony Le Tallec has described the moment a man started attacking young children in a playground in the French Alps on Thursday.

The former footballer, who now coaches in Annecy, claims he shouted at police to shoot the man, allegedly a Syrian refugee, as he ran towards him after attacking children and adults in the park.

Translated to English, Mr Le Tallec said in a series of posts on his Instagram story: “I was running by the lake and suddenly I saw dozens of people running in the opposite direction.

“I wondered what was going on.

“A mum said run, run, there’s someone stabbing everyone along the lake. He’s stabbed children. Run, run.

“I was a little surprised, so I continue. Sure enough, I see the guy coming towards me on the grass.

“I could see police officers, five or 10 metres behind him, who couldn’t catch him. He came towards me, so I moved aside and I saw him heading towards elderly people.

“And he attacked the elderly man, stabbed him once and the police were behind him and couldn’t catch him.

“I told the police shoot him, kill him, he’s stabbing everyone.

“So he attacked once, twice, and they started shooting.”

The Frenchman, 38, continued to explain how the attacker was shot in front of him in the park.

He said: “They shot him in front of me and he fell to the ground but the elderly man had already been hit.

“I continued along the lake and saw the kids on the floor. They had been hit. It’s very sad.

“I noticed how slow the police were to react – he had time to stab the elderly man twice.

“It’s sad to see this. It’s crazy to see this in Annecy.”