Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats will be looking for a new head coach, with Alex Neil set to join Stoke City following talks with the Potters.

Neil was in the stands at Ewood Park as Stoke won 1-0 at Blackburn, with his Sunderland assistant Martin Canning expected to join the Scot at the bet365 Stadium.

Nixon, a journalist for The Sun, has stated that Chelsea coach Anthony Barry, MK Dons boss Liam Manning and Tony Mowbray are all under consideration to replace Neil.

FORMBY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Former footballer Robbie Fowler in action during Day One of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship 2022 at Formby Golf Club on August 25, 2022 in Formby, England. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported by Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling yesterday that Mowbray will be appointed at Sunderland. However, The Echo understands the process to find Neil’s successor is underway, yet Mowbray has not been offered the job as of Saturday evening.

Mowbray, 58, left Blackburn at the end of last season after over five years at the club, in which he won promotion from League One with Rovers.

Ex-Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott has hinted that his old club should appoint Liverpool legend and ex-Leeds United attacker Robbie Fowler as their new manager.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I’d love to see somebody different than the usual managers. Why not Robbie Fowler? He possesses star quality. I think he’d lift place. I watched his Brisbane team before the Covid and they played great stuff. Huge aura to the club along with great knowledge and contacts.”