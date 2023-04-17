Ex-Leeds United star's three-word encouraging message to Sunderland man
Jack Clarke is a man in form and received praise from ex-Leeds United and Sunderland man Ian Harte over the weekend.
The attacker started on the left-hand side of Tony Mowbray’s attack and nabbed an assist as Sunderland defeated Birmingham City 2-1 at the Stadium of Light to move into play-off contention.
The assist for Amad’s goal marked Clarke’s 20th goal contribution in all competitions since arriving on a permanent deal in the summer following a successful loan from Tottenham Hotspur in League One last campaign.
Interestingly, Clarke is represented by former Sunderland and Leeds United full-back Harte, who took to social media to praise his client following his performance against Birmingham City.
On Twitter, Harte said: “Keep it up @JackClarke09.” Sunderland are next in action against Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Tuesday evening with the Black Cats two points off the play-offs.