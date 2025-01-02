Ex-Leeds United man signs with Brighton striker: Sunderland's dream team if transfer gossip is true - gallery

How Sunderland’s starting XI and subs could look under Régis Le Bris after the winter trading period

The January transfer window is now open with Sunderland and their rivals keen to conclude deals during the winter trading period

Heading into the window, several contract priorities have emerged for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Sunderland are still negotiating with first-team duo Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin. Both are heading into the last eighteen months of their contract.

Their situations increases the club's vulnerability to top-tier approaches. Were a deal not to be agreed before the next summer window, then Sunderland would find it very difficult to reject any solid offers from the Premier League.

Le Bris has hinted that Adil Aouchiche could yet have a long-term future at Sunderland after the midfielder made his first league start of the campaign at Stoke City.

"Milan [Aleksic] and Adil deserved to play this game because they have been connected in the training sessions and this was their opportunity today," Le Bris said after the Stoke City game.

"It is good to have them and their mindset is positive. They were ready to play and I think that they showed many things, many positive things. It's another experience for them and it's good for us as a team to have them.

"With Adil, I think it is too early to say what will happen in January. A season is full of many experiences. You can start with an idea but with the evolution of the season, you can change your assessment of the situation. It is probably too early to decide and we'll see how we can build this second half of the season."

If all of the rumours were to come true, how might Sunderland be lining up come January? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ potential starting XI and bench below if the Black Cats hold onto their best players and add reinforcements!

The home grown goalkeeper has been the subject of transfer interest but is expected to stay.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The home grown goalkeeper has been the subject of transfer interest but is expected to stay. | Frank Reid

Sunderland will surely be looking to tie Dennis Cirkin down to a new contract before the end of the season.

2. LB: Dennis Cirkin

Sunderland will surely be looking to tie Dennis Cirkin down to a new contract before the end of the season. | Getty Images

Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season and is one of the first names on Régis Le Bris' teamsheet.

3. RB: Trai Hume

Ever dependable, the Northern Irishman has impressed again this season and is one of the first names on Régis Le Bris' teamsheet. | Frank Reid

The Welsh international's performances since joining on loan from Bournemouth this season have been superb. The defender is also set to stay at the club beyond the window.

4. CB: Chris Mepham

The Welsh international's performances since joining on loan from Bournemouth this season have been superb. The defender is also set to stay at the club beyond the window. | Chris Mepham

