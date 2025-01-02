The January transfer window is now open with Sunderland and their rivals keen to conclude deals during the winter trading period

Heading into the window, several contract priorities have emerged for sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Sunderland are still negotiating with first-team duo Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin. Both are heading into the last eighteen months of their contract.

Their situations increases the club's vulnerability to top-tier approaches. Were a deal not to be agreed before the next summer window, then Sunderland would find it very difficult to reject any solid offers from the Premier League.

Le Bris has hinted that Adil Aouchiche could yet have a long-term future at Sunderland after the midfielder made his first league start of the campaign at Stoke City.

"Milan [Aleksic] and Adil deserved to play this game because they have been connected in the training sessions and this was their opportunity today," Le Bris said after the Stoke City game.

"It is good to have them and their mindset is positive. They were ready to play and I think that they showed many things, many positive things. It's another experience for them and it's good for us as a team to have them.

"With Adil, I think it is too early to say what will happen in January. A season is full of many experiences. You can start with an idea but with the evolution of the season, you can change your assessment of the situation. It is probably too early to decide and we'll see how we can build this second half of the season."

If all of the rumours were to come true, how might Sunderland be lining up come January? We’ve taken a close look at Regis Le Bris’ potential starting XI and bench below if the Black Cats hold onto their best players and add reinforcements!

