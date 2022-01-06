Leeds attacker Crysencio Summerville scored a first-half hat-trick at York’s LNER Community Stadium, as the young Black Cats failed to take their opportunities in the opening 45 minutes.

Defender Ollie Younger captained Sunderland, while Arbenit Xhemajli also played 90 minutes.

The comeback started when Cieran Dunne pulled one back, before Caden Kelly capitalised on a defensive error to further reduce the deficit.

Ethan Kachosa playing for Sunderland Under-23s.

Sunderland drew level when Ethan Kachosa netted a 90th-minute equaliser against his former club with a neat finish – the defender’s second goal in as many matches.

Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor continue to take charge of the under-23 side following Elliott Dickman’s departure in October.

The young Black Cats will play their final group match of the Premier League Cup against Wigan on Monday, February 14 at Eppleton CW, which will determine if they reach the knockout stages.

Sunderland are second in group E, behind Wigan, with two teams set to progress to the next round of the competition.

The Wearsiders have played one more match than Leeds and Mansfield behind them, though, so will need other results to go in their favour.

Sunderland will now return to league action next week when they’ll host Reading in Premier League 2, Division 2, at Eppleton on Monday (7pm kick-off).

Sunderland Under-23 XI: Carney; Kachosa, Younger, Xhemajli, Newall; Sohna, Scott; Dunne, Kelly, Dyce (Johnson 46’); Taylor.

Subs not used: McIntyre, Jones, Gyimah.

