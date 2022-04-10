The Black Cats took the lead when Corry Evans opened the scoring with a low shot in the 16th minute, yet U’s defender Elliott Moore headed the hosts level before half-time.

Both sides had chances in the second half before Sunderland substitute Elliot Embleton scored a dramatic winner two minutes from the end.

The result moved Sunderland back into the play-off places as league rivals Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth all dropped points.

Neil Warnock

Neil Warnock retires after stellar career

Legendary football boss Neil Warnock has announced retirement from football aged 73 after 42 years in management and 16 clubs.

The 73-year-old was heavily linked with a short-term move to Sunderland following the sacking of Lee Johnson last January.

Warnock’s managerial career has spanned five decades including stints at Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

"I just thought it was the right time, really, coming towards the end of the season, there's not really a job you're going to get before then," he told Sky Sports. "I've had a good run really. I'm enjoying things I've not done for years, I'm having a lot of time with the family, my dogs and I've taken up cycling too.

"I'm not saying the enthusiasm's gone, I've not lost that, but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health-wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time, in particular my wife Sharon.

"When you're a manager you're very selfish, you take your job home with you whether you're on a high or a low and it's very difficult for your wife and kids.