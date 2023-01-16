Former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead has taken temporary charge at Cardiff after the club recently sacked Mark Hudson, with ex-boss Warnock heavily linked with a return.

The Bluebirds only appointed Hudson permanently in November, after an interim spell in the dugout but have dropped to 21st in the Championship table.

Whitehead joined the club as a first-team coach in November, with a club statement confirming he will now take on the responsibility of interim first-team manager.

Neil Warnock during his Middlesbrough days

"I don't think it will be Neil Warnock. I think that ship has sailed a little bit,” Earnshaw told the BBC regarding Warnock. "I think it will be somebody else. There are a few contenders. There's a few people that obviously could do the job very well."