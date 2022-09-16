Ex-Leeds United and Sunderland midfielder closing in on Championship switch

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton is looking to add free agent midfielder to his squad.

Appleton said: “Liam's still training with us and I'm hopeful that there'll be a conversation between both parties in the next couple of days or so.

"I think Liam's come in and impressed in terms of what he can bring not just on the pitch but off the pitch as a character as well.

Liam Bridcutt. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm sure him and Ben [Mansford] and obviously the rest of the guys can get something sorted.

"At the end of the day he's someone I know very, very well and he's done well for me.