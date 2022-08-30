Ex-Leeds United and Middlesbrough boss wanted Sunderland job as Rotherham United suffer major injury blow
Neil Warnock would have been willing to come out of retirement to manage Sunderland.
The Sun claim that the 73-year-old ex-Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Leeds United boss would have “jumped” at the chance to take over at the Stadium of Light.
The vacancy arose on Wearside when head coach Alex Neil deserted Sunderland on the eve of the game against Norwich City to finalise terms with Championship rivals Stoke City.
Neil was then confirmed as Stoke City’s new boss on Sunday. The Sun also state that claim that Warnock spoke to Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman regarding the job after Lee Johnson was sacked and has now let it known that would still be interested in the job.
Sunderland, however, are close to appointing Tony Mowbray as Neil’s replacement at the Academy of Light, with the former Blackburn Rovers manager set to take the job.
Rotherham United suffer injury blow
Rotherham boss Paul Warne is fearing the worst over the injury suffered by Cameron Humphreys ahead of his side’s game against Sunderland in the Championship on Wednesday evening.
The defender limped off during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Birmingham with a hamstring injury. Warne said: “I think Cam's is a serious injury, He walked past me and he was teary-eyed which is never a good sign.
“It is a hamstring. It is really disappointing. Cohen was saying his injury felt neural (relating to a nerve) which means he doesn't know what it is, just that it could go at any time.
“It was his hamstring. Taking him off was precautionary. He might be available on Wednesday, who knows? The injuries are the only negative of the day.”