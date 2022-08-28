Ex-Leeds United and England striker throws hat in ring for Sunderland job on social media
Ex-Liverpool, Leeds United and England striker Robbie Fowler has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Alex Neil.
The Scot has deserted Sunderland for their Championship rivals Stoke City, leaving the Wearsiders managerless for the loss against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Several names have entered the frame to replace Neil, including Liam Manning, Anthony Barry and Tony Mowbray. Ex-Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott has hinted that his old club should appoint Liverpool legend Fowler as their new manager.
Taking to Twitter, he said: “I’d love to see somebody different than the usual managers. Why not Robbie Fowler? He possesses star quality. I think he’d lift place. I watched his Brisbane team before the Covid and they played great stuff. Huge aura to the club along with great knowledge and contacts.”
Responding to the links on social media, Fowler said: “All day long... huge club, unbelievable fans, I will make you proud.”