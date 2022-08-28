Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scot has deserted Sunderland for their Championship rivals Stoke City, leaving the Wearsiders managerless for the loss against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Several names have entered the frame to replace Neil, including Liam Manning, Anthony Barry and Tony Mowbray. Ex-Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott has hinted that his old club should appoint Liverpool legend Fowler as their new manager.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I’d love to see somebody different than the usual managers. Why not Robbie Fowler? He possesses star quality. I think he’d lift place. I watched his Brisbane team before the Covid and they played great stuff. Huge aura to the club along with great knowledge and contacts.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to the links on social media, Fowler said: “All day long... huge club, unbelievable fans, I will make you proud.”