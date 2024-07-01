Sunderland’s focus will now shift towards the transfer market after the appointment of Régis Le Bris with all eyes on sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

The 48-year-old Frenchman was appointed as Sunderland’s new head coach last weekend, signing a three-year deal on Wearside after leaving French club FC Lorient.

Le Bris, who started work at the beginning of July ahead of pre-season, met Sunderland fans for the first time at the opening of the club's new store and has now delivered his first interview with the club.

“For me, it's a great opportunity in my career because I always trained in France. With the youth academy at the beginning and then with the professional team at Lorient. I thought that it was a great moment to move,” Le Bris told the club’s YouTube channel.

“Two years ago, I started to learn English because I had that idea in my mind that I wanted to move abroad and I thought that England was the best way to go forward. Now, I'm very happy to be there. Football was born here, so the passion is so impressive about the football and the intensity, the quality of the players, the size of the clubs. It's very impressive.”

Asked why Sunderland was the right club for him, Le Bris said: “Sunderland is a club which is quite different from many others. It has a great history and the community is very linked with this club. We can feel the energy and the passion around this club.”

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland’s squad could look under Le Bris if the transfer rumours turn out to be true:

GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has started 91 of Sunderland's 92 games in the league since promotion to the Championship and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. The 23-year-old has talked about his pride in playing for his boyhood team. The local lad is not expected to leave this summer unless a monster bid arrives

RB: Trai Hume After a breakthrough 2022-23 season, Hume, 22, signed a contract extension at Sunderland in June last year, with his deal now running until the summer of 2027.

LB: Aji Alese The 23-year-old defender has missed large parts of this season due to injury but recently signed a contract extension with the club.